110,000 Pakistani pilgrims reach Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :As many as 110,000 Pakistan pilgrims including 79.000 government and 31,000 private scheme have so far reached Saudi Arabia for performing the sacred religious obligation of Hajj, said spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Thursday.

According to a whatsapp message received here from Makkah, 32,000 intending pilgrims of government scheme were still at Madina Munawwara. A total of 176 officials and officers of ministry were serving the pilgrims in Makkah. 469 doctors, nurses and paramedics. Hajj Medical Mission has provided medical aid to 24,000 pilgrims, while 99 patients were referred to Saudi hospitals for further treatment.

Wheel chairs had been provided to 143 patients. 416 Pakistan Muavineen and 900 local Khuddam have also been deployed in Saudia to guide pilgrims.

The monitoring teams of the ministry have completed the monitoring of 280 Hajj Group Organisars (HGOs). Haram guides have helped over 40,000 pilgrims. The lost and found department has located over 3300 missing bags and handed over to the pilgrims.

Call Centre has so far received 400 calls for help and registered 344 complaints.

As many as 13 intending pilgrims including 11 government and two private scheme pilgrims have died. They have been buried at Jannat ul Baqi graveyard.