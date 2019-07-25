UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

110,000 Pakistani Pilgrims Reach Saudi Arabia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 04:05 PM

110,000 Pakistani pilgrims reach Saudi Arabia

As many as 110,000 Pakistan pilgrims including 79.000 government and 31,000 private scheme have so far reached Saudi Arabia for performing the sacred religious obligation of Hajj, said spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :As many as 110,000 Pakistan pilgrims including 79.000 government and 31,000 private scheme have so far reached Saudi Arabia for performing the sacred religious obligation of Hajj, said spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Thursday.

According to a whatsapp message received here from Makkah, 32,000 intending pilgrims of government scheme were still at Madina Munawwara. A total of 176 officials and officers of ministry were serving the pilgrims in Makkah. 469 doctors, nurses and paramedics. Hajj Medical Mission has provided medical aid to 24,000 pilgrims, while 99 patients were referred to Saudi hospitals for further treatment.

Wheel chairs had been provided to 143 patients. 416 Pakistan Muavineen and 900 local Khuddam have also been deployed in Saudia to guide pilgrims.

The monitoring teams of the ministry have completed the monitoring of 280 Hajj Group Organisars (HGOs). Haram guides have helped over 40,000 pilgrims. The lost and found department has located over 3300 missing bags and handed over to the pilgrims.

Call Centre has so far received 400 calls for help and registered 344 complaints.

As many as 13 intending pilgrims including 11 government and two private scheme pilgrims have died. They have been buried at Jannat ul Baqi graveyard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Died Saudi Guide Makkah Saudi Arabia From Government WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Nigeria&#039;s Air Peace inaugural flight lands at ..

6 minutes ago

Tunisian President dies at 92

21 minutes ago

Amal Al Qubaisi discusses parliamentary cooperatio ..

21 minutes ago

Belarusian Diplomat Had No Vital Organs Hit in Att ..

15 minutes ago

We had provided information to CIA about Osama bin ..

6 minutes ago

Maroof Qamar posted as Secretary Market Committee

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.