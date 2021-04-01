110,000 square feet roads built in UC-15 Korangi: Administrator

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Thursday said that in view of the dilapidated condition of roads in UC-15 Korangi, 110,000 square feet roads have been constructed so far to facilitate the people of the area.

Wherever there is a need in the city, roads will be repaired without delay, the Administrator expressed these views while issuing instructions to the Works Department regarding the ongoing infrastructure maintenance works in the city.

He said that Landi Kotal area of North Nazimabad in Central District has been paved and made motorable after construction of 40,000 square feet of road.

Reconstruction of roads and street lights is part of the process of improving the existing infrastructure, he added.

Ahmed said that after taking notice of the dilapidated roads in most parts of Korangi, they had started their rehabilitation and repair work after which the roads have improved considerably.

He said that Korangi is an important industrial and residential area where a large number of industrial units are located and the area provides employment to a very large population.

"In order to develop the Korangi area, it is necessary to improve the road infrastructure here for which work is underway in various fields in consultation and cooperation with the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry," he said.

He hoped that road reconstruction will reduce duration and save fuel.

He said that road maintenance and reconstruction are being done on priority basis in Central District as well as Korangi District.

The Administrator said that in North Nazimabad, there is a lot of traffic pressure around Landi Kotal Chowrangi as the road was damaged but now it has been reconstructed and made motorable.

He said that along with roads, rehabilitation of street lights is also an important part of infrastructure development.

"Street lights issues have been fixed on Sir Shah Sulaiman Road and FTC flyover from Hassan Square to Essa Nagri and all street lights are working on New MA Jinnah Road from Jail Chowrangi to People's Secretariat," he added.

Ahmed said that KMC is using all its resources and manpower to improve the infrastructure of the city as our goal is to make the city better and greener in the shortest possible time. Tree plantation has started and soon various roads and highways will look green and beautiful.

He directed the Works Department to continue the survey of roads and street lights and start immediate work wherever repair or maintenance work is required.

The Administrator expressed satisfaction over the repair of roads in different areas.

He said that as a result of rehabilitation, the problems of the citizens have been reduced and they have been facilitated in transportation.

"Work will also be started soon in the areas where work remains to be done," he added.