1103 new cases of COVID-19, including 905 in Karachi detected, 16 more patients died: CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Sindh chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, sharing daily situation report of coronavirus, said that 1103 new cases have been detected by testing 4101 samples while 16 more patient died during the last 24 hours lifting the death toll to 396.

"Emergence of 1103 cases against 4101 tests is one of the highest figures and it shows 27 percent result, therefore we all have to ponder over as to why local spread is increasing day by day," he said.

According to the statement issued from the CM House, the chief minister said that as far as the Sindh government has conducted 167,906 tests against which 15 percent or 25,309 cases were diagnosed.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 16 more patients died due to coronavirus infection and now the number of patients died so far has reached to 396 which constituted 1.6 percent of the total patients.

He added that 287 patients were in critical condition while 39 have been put on the ventilators. "may Allah help them to recover at the earliest," he prayed.

Giving good news, the CM said that 1924 patients have recovered and the number of the patients who recovered from the virus attack came to 11190.

"This is the highest figure of the cured patients which comes to 44.2 percent," he said and added he was happy to see the recovery rate but simultaneously gloomy to witness the death of 16 more patients.

Sharing district-wise data, the chief minister said that Karachi as usual was at the top in terms of local transmission. Out of 1103 new cases Karachi has produced 905, Syed Murad Ali Shah said and added Malir has 249 cases, South 201, East 175, Central 131, Korangi 100 and West 49.

He said that Hyderabad has produced 32 new cases, Shikarpur 21, Larkana 20, Sukkur 19, Ghotki 18, Jacobabad 11, seven each in Jamshoro and Kambar-Shahdadkot, two each in Dadu and Mirpurkhas while one each in Sanghar, Nawabshah and Thatta.

The chief minister said that the number of cases were on the increasing because our people have stopped following the SOPs.

"The SOPs have been issued in the interest of our people and if their cooperation remained dismal we won't be able to eradicate the virus," he concluded.