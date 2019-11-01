UrduPoint.com
1,103 Sikh Yatrees Reach Nankana Sahib With 'Palki'

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:54 PM

1,103 Sikh yatrees reach Nankana Sahib with 'Palki'

As many as 1,103 Sikh yatrees, along with a 'Palki', arrived in Pakistan from India and visited Gurdwara Janamasthan, Nankana Sahib, on Friday and performed their religious rituals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :As many as 1,103 Sikh yatrees, along with a 'Palki', arrived in Pakistan from India and visited Gurdwara Janamasthan, Nankana Sahib, on Friday and performed their religious rituals.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) had made special arrangements for security and accommodation of yatrees near Gurdwara and also renovated it in a beautiful manner.

Board Secretary Tariq Wazir, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Satwant Singh, other Sikh leaders and the board officials were also present.

The yatrees paid tributes to Prime Minister Imran Khan for opening Kartarpur Corridor and laying foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University in connection with 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.

After Nankana Sahib, the 'Palki' would be taken to Kartarpur and it will be installed there permanantly.

ETPB Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad said that all arrangements including security had been completed for Sikh yatrees and all facilities would also provide to them.

