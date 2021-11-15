11,048 bags of fertilizers seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 11,048 bags of hoarded fertilizers were seized and over one lakh fine was imposed on dealers here on Monday.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Monday that Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammundri Faisal Sultan seized 3,800 bags of urea fertilizer while Director Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed recovered 2,000 bags of urea from a warehouse in Khurarianwala.

Similarly, teams of Agriculture Department recovered 4,748 bags of fertilizers from various godowns while AC Sadar Mansoor Qazi seized 500 bags of urea from Sitiana Road, he added.