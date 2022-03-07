UrduPoint.com

110504 People To Get Ehsas Kafalat Card In Bahawalpur District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2022 | 06:35 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Former Provincial Minister MPA Samiullah Chaudhry on Mondya said that the government is taking all possible steps for the welfare of the poor and Ehsas Kafalat Card Program is a good initiative of the government which will help poor families.

He was addressing a meeting held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's Office regarding the Ehsas Kafalat Card.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Assistant Commissioners from across the district, Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Uzair, and officers of other concerned departments were present on the occasion.

It was informed at the meeting that Ehsas Kafalat cards would be distributed among 110,504 people in the Bahawalpur district.

Out of which 54360 persons will be from Ahmadpur East Tehsil, 24735 persons from Bahawalpur city and tehsil Bahawalpur Saddar, and 10357 persons from Hasilpur tehsil. Ehsas Kafalt card will be given to 8554 people in Khairpur Tamiwali while 12498 cards to Tehsil Yazman residents.

