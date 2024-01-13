11075 Liters Illegal Fuel Recovered During Crackdown In DI Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2024 | 02:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) The district police intensified their crackdown against illegal fuel agencies across the district and recovered 11075 liters of diesel and gasoline on Saturday.
According to a police spokesman, following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, a crackdown has been launched against illegal fuel agencies across the district.
The police have registered cases against ten persons involved in the business of illegal fuel in different areas of the district.
During the crackdown, the police also recovered two fuel units, six plastic tanks, and 98 plastic canes and bottles.
DPO Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani said indiscriminate legal action would be continued against the business of illegal fuel.
