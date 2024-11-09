(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) The 110th death anniversary of Imam Bibi (the mother of Allama Iqbal) was also observed here on Saturday in Sialkot.

Deputy Commissioner(DC),Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Anum Babar,Executive Director Community Development Concern,Mirza Abdul Shakoor and rescue guards visited the graves of the Allama Iqbal’s parents at Imam Sahib graveyard Sialkot and they laid the floral wreaths there besides offering Fateha there.

Executive Director Community Development (EDCD)concern,Mirza Abdul Shakoor told that the world remembers 9th November only as the birthday of Allama Iqbal but November,9 was also the death anniversary of Imam Bibi.

He said that Imam Bibi belonged to village Jethikey-Sambrial in Sialkot district.