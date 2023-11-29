110th Intensive Training Programme in Performance Auditing concludes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The 110th Intensive Training Programme (ITP) in Performance Auditing was conducted by the Directorate General Performance Audit Wing (DG PAW), Lahore, under the umbrella of Auditor General of Pakistan.

Three-week-long training programme was attended by 14 officers from all-over Pakistan. Course contents were well designed and covered almost all topics relating to the Performance Auditing, Concept of 3 Es, Objective, impact & scope of Performance Auditing, ISSAIs, Project Cycle, Strategic Planning, Performance Audit Cycle, Audit Assignment Plan, Performance Audit in Perspective of Environmental Issues, Performance Audit in IT Environment, Procurement, Inventory and Contract Management ,Development of Audit Criteria against Selected Issues, Audit Execution in Performance Auditing, Audit Evidence in Performance Auditing, Data Analysis in Performance Auditing, Finalizing Audit Activities, Audit Supervision and Review, Reporting Phase in Performance Auditing, Quality Assurance in Performance Audit, Client Satisfaction Survey, Audit Impact Analysis and Lessons Learned, Follow-Up in Performance Auditing and Issues in Managing Performance Audit.

The instructors emphasised all phases of Performance Auditing i.e. Planning, Execution Reporting & Follow-up. The DG Performance Audit Wing Lahore Dr. Samiullah Tipu, while addressing the participants, said the training had specific goals of improving one’s capacity and performance. He also delivered the message of the Auditor General of Pakistan that the commitment, dedication, appropriate knowledge and skills might lead the Performance Auditors and auditee both in the right direction, to serve the common cause of acquiring and utilizing the state resources efficiently and effectively.

The Performance Audit Wing director general awarded certificates to the successful candidates.