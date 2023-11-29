Open Menu

110th Intensive Training Programme In Performance Auditing Concludes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2023 | 07:43 PM

110th Intensive Training Programme in Performance Auditing concludes

The 110th Intensive Training Programme (ITP) in Performance Auditing was conducted by the Directorate General Performance Audit Wing (DG PAW), Lahore, under the umbrella of Auditor General of Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The 110th Intensive Training Programme (ITP) in Performance Auditing was conducted by the Directorate General Performance Audit Wing (DG PAW), Lahore, under the umbrella of Auditor General of Pakistan.

Three-week-long training programme was attended by 14 officers from all-over Pakistan. Course contents were well designed and covered almost all topics relating to the Performance Auditing, Concept of 3 Es, Objective, impact & scope of Performance Auditing, ISSAIs, Project Cycle, Strategic Planning, Performance Audit Cycle, Audit Assignment Plan, Performance Audit in Perspective of Environmental Issues, Performance Audit in IT Environment, Procurement, Inventory and Contract Management ,Development of Audit Criteria against Selected Issues, Audit Execution in Performance Auditing, Audit Evidence in Performance Auditing, Data Analysis in Performance Auditing, Finalizing Audit Activities, Audit Supervision and Review, Reporting Phase in Performance Auditing, Quality Assurance in Performance Audit, Client Satisfaction Survey, Audit Impact Analysis and Lessons Learned, Follow-Up in Performance Auditing and Issues in Managing Performance Audit.

The instructors emphasised all phases of Performance Auditing i.e. Planning, Execution Reporting & Follow-up. The DG Performance Audit Wing Lahore Dr. Samiullah Tipu, while addressing the participants, said the training had specific goals of improving one’s capacity and performance. He also delivered the message of the Auditor General of Pakistan that the commitment, dedication, appropriate knowledge and skills might lead the Performance Auditors and auditee both in the right direction, to serve the common cause of acquiring and utilizing the state resources efficiently and effectively.

The Performance Audit Wing director general awarded certificates to the successful candidates.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Lead All From

Recent Stories

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recovered liquor, ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recovered liquor, mainpuri

9 minutes ago
 KEMU celebrates 13th convocation with governor's p ..

KEMU celebrates 13th convocation with governor's praise, noteworthy achievements

9 minutes ago
 Govt prioritizing development of Balochistan with ..

Govt prioritizing development of Balochistan with focus on law & order: Caretake ..

11 minutes ago
 Shan Masood eager to do well in Australia

Shan Masood eager to do well in Australia

12 minutes ago
 Transfer, postings of D&SJ, Addl D&J's ordered

Transfer, postings of D&SJ, Addl D&J's ordered

15 minutes ago
 Govt, ILO to forge collaborative path to enhance s ..

Govt, ILO to forge collaborative path to enhance social justice, decent work

9 minutes ago
Int’l Squash Series 2023 from Thursday

Int’l Squash Series 2023 from Thursday

9 minutes ago
 Bucks, Kings and Celtics advance in NBA In-Season ..

Bucks, Kings and Celtics advance in NBA In-Season Tournament

9 minutes ago
 China’s cooperation on Pakistan Lightning Monito ..

China’s cooperation on Pakistan Lightning Monitoring Network acknowledged

9 minutes ago
 18 Industrial Estates to promote trade, develop bu ..

18 Industrial Estates to promote trade, develop business, economic activities: G ..

9 minutes ago
 Grateful to Allah Almighty over acquittal in Avenf ..

Grateful to Allah Almighty over acquittal in Avenfield case: Nawaz

9 minutes ago
 Governor stresses youth to divert attention toward ..

Governor stresses youth to divert attention toward modern educational research

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan