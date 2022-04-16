111 drug peddlers held with narcotics

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 111 drug peddlers and recovered huge quantities of drugs from them during the last week.

A police spokesperson said, during the crackdown against drug peddlers in the district, police seized a total of 102.990 kg hashish, 17 gram heroin and 219 litres of liquor from the possession of accused.