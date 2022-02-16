111 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

Health officials on Wednesday said that 111 new coronavirus cases were reported in the federal capital during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Health officials on Wednesday said that 111 new coronavirus cases were reported in the Federal capital during the last 24 hours.

According to an official of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), as many as 165 cases were reported on Tuesday while 75 cases were reported on Monday.

He said so far 133,388 cases were reported from the federal capital and 1,001 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) while 129,036 patients had been recovered completely.

He said that the government has already waived off the booster shots fee for those visiting abroad, and now they can get a free booster while showing their documents. This booster was free for the general public, he added.

He said that on the direction of the Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued surveillance of different areas of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection in the selected streets and other sectors.

They also started taking action on a violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the Coronavirus while visiting marriage halls, markets, and petrol pumps by its inspection teams.

The administration had been asked to take action on the violation of SOPs at shops, workshops, and restaurants. The inspection teams had been directed to issue notices to marriage halls besides imposing fines on owners of different shops in case of violation of SOPs.

Commenting on the situation, an official of the Ministry of National Health Services said that several local-level administrative decisions were made to control the disease.

He advised the citizens to continue to follow the social distancing, use of masks, and other precautionary measures to stop the increasing transmission of COVID-19 in the city.