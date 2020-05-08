UrduPoint.com
111 More Arrested For Profiteering, Violation Of Lockdown In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 05:45 PM

District administration Peshawar Friday arrested 111 more for profiteering and violation of lockdown from various localities of the district, said a news release issued here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ):District administration Peshawar Friday arrested 111 more for profiteering and violation of lockdown from various localities of the district, said a news release issued here.

According to details, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Shah Alam), Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq, AC City Sara Rehman, AC Saddar, Islahuddin and AC Mathani, Rizwana Dar inspected various bazaars in the areas of their jurisdiction while all Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) also continued their crackdown on profiteers and violators of the lockdown and arrested 111 persons collectively for profiteering, lack of official price list and violation of lockdown.

Meanwhile, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Gulshan Ara visited different bank branches to ensure social distancing among the people while AAC Abdul Wali visited NADRA Mega Centre on University Road and created awareness among the people about social distancing.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar has urged upon all traders and shopkeepers to follow the guidelines issued by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Similarly, he has also requested the people to avoid unnecessary roaming in bazaars and extend cooperation to district administration in the prevention of the virus. Otherwise, he has warned of initiating legal proceedings against the violators.

