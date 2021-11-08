111 NADRA centers operating across Balochistan: NA told

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Interior Shaukat Ali Monday informed the National Assembly that around 111 NADRA (National Database and Registration Authority) Centers were operating to facilitate people of Balochistan across the province.

Responding to a supplementary question during the Question-Hour, he said "Currently, as many as 87 NADRA registration centers are operational in Balochistan province, while 24 mobile Registration Vans are also providing registration services to the citizens of Balochistan province in far flung areas." He said that NADRA was planning to establish its registration centers in rest of Tehsils of Balochistan province by 2023.

He said about 32 passport offices were operating in the province.

Replying to another question, he said the government had taken action against foreigners illegally residing in Islamabad under the relevant law.

During the current year, Shaukat Ali said around 63 criminal cases were registered against 134 accused under 14 Foreign Act 1946 residence for their illegal stay in Islamabad.

The accused, he said, were arrested and sent to judicial custody.

He said after completion of investigation, challans had been submitted in the trial court, where they were being tried.

Answering another question, he said boundaries of "Nullahs" and cleaning had been made by stone pitching method at different locations of Islamabad.

All these works had been executed in line with directions of implementation of Flood Management interventions Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and by completion of all codal formalities.

