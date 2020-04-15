UrduPoint.com
111 Personnel Of Lakki Police Axed For Getting BISP Cash

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 03:23 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar has dismissed from service a total 111 personnel of police, Levies and Khasadar force on charges of corruption and misconduct over receiving Benazir Income Support Programme(BISP) cash grant meant for the poor

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar has dismissed from service a total 111 personnel of police, Levies and Khasadar force on charges of corruption and misconduct over receiving Benazir Income Support Programme(BISP) cash grant meant for the poor.

According to press release issued by the DPO office these law enforcement personnel have got themselves or their spouses registered as beneficiaries of the social safety net and thus were found indulged in receiving the cash grant illegally.

They were dismissed from service after serving show case notices on them but their explanation were found implausible.

Some of them either avoided to receive the show cause notices and failed to submit explanation to the show cause notices within stipulated time.

Those personnel include four sub inspectors, four assistant sub inspectors, six head constables, 36 constables of regular service, two Behishti, one Naib Qasid, two sweepers and 11 personnel of special police.

Two ASI,five head constable and 21 constables had been serving in Levies force while 17 constables in Khasadar force.

