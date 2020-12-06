111 POs in Mandi Bahauddin last month

LAHORE, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Mandi Bahauddin police arrested 111 proclaimed offenders (POs), including 30 of A category and 81 of B category during the last month.

DPO Mandi Bahauddin Syed Ali Raza said that properties worth Rs 75 million were recovered from illegal occupants and qabza mafia and handed over to the owners during this period.

Also, 77 suspects were arrested and weapons were recovered from their possession including 10 Kalashnikovs, 32 guns, 16 rifles, 63 pistols, one revolver, two carbines and 2619 bullets.

The police registered 39 cases and recovered 19-kg of charas, 112 litres of liquor, 1.5-kg of Ice from their possession. Besides one case of violation of Loudspeaker Act, 52 cases of over-speeding, 16 cases of power theft, 24 cases under the price Control Act, one case on gambling, three cases of illegal gas refilling and 38 cases over violation of smog laws were registered.