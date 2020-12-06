UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

111 POs In Mandi Bahauddin Last Month

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

111 POs in Mandi Bahauddin last month

LAHORE, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Mandi Bahauddin police arrested 111 proclaimed offenders (POs), including 30 of A category and 81 of B category during the last month.

DPO Mandi Bahauddin Syed Ali Raza said that properties worth Rs 75 million were recovered from illegal occupants and qabza mafia and handed over to the owners during this period.

Also, 77 suspects were arrested and weapons were recovered from their possession including 10 Kalashnikovs, 32 guns, 16 rifles, 63 pistols, one revolver, two carbines and 2619 bullets.

The police registered 39 cases and recovered 19-kg of charas, 112 litres of liquor, 1.5-kg of Ice from their possession. Besides one case of violation of Loudspeaker Act, 52 cases of over-speeding, 16 cases of power theft, 24 cases under the price Control Act, one case on gambling, three cases of illegal gas refilling and 38 cases over violation of smog laws were registered.

Related Topics

Police Price Mandi Bahauddin Gas From Million

Recent Stories

Khalifa issues law establishing Abu Dhabi Communit ..

36 minutes ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention and NYUAD sign M ..

51 minutes ago

Du announces launch of two new facilities to suppo ..

51 minutes ago

CBUAE re-iterates objective of new Stored Value Fa ..

2 hours ago

NOC supports Anas Al Otaiba’s candidacy for pres ..

2 hours ago

DHA launches drugs and medical supplies management ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.