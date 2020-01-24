111 power pilferers caught in Multan

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 111 power pilferers from various parts of the Mepco circle

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 111 power pilferers from various parts of the Mepco circle.

Mepco sources said on Friday that Mepco task force raided different parts of Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected the theft of 144,000 units.

The teams imposed a fine of over Rs 2.6 million on power pilferers.