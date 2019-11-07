111 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 111 pilferers in South Punjab on Thursday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 147,000 units, an Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.8 million was imposed as fine on pilferers while FIRs were got registered against three of them on charges of metre tampering.