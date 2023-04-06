111 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 255,000 on 111 shopkeepers in the district on charge of profiteering and overcharging

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 255,000 on 111 shopkeepers in the district on charge of profiteering and overcharging.

A spokesman for the city district government said on Thursday that the price control magistrates conducted surprise visits in various markets, shops, hotels and restaurants and found 111 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

To which, the fine of Rs.255,000 was imposed on them in addition to sealing 10 shops and arresting sevenshopkeepers on the violation of the Price Control Act, he added.