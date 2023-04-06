Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

111 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2023 | 07:14 PM

111 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 255,000 on 111 shopkeepers in the district on charge of profiteering and overcharging

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 255,000 on 111 shopkeepers in the district on charge of profiteering and overcharging.

A spokesman for the city district government said on Thursday that the price control magistrates conducted surprise visits in various markets, shops, hotels and restaurants and found 111 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

To which, the fine of Rs.255,000 was imposed on them in addition to sealing 10 shops and arresting sevenshopkeepers on the violation of the Price Control Act, he added.

Related Topics

Fine Price Market Government

Recent Stories

Ukraine, Poland Agree on Joint Tank Shells Product ..

Ukraine, Poland Agree on Joint Tank Shells Production - Minister for Strategic I ..

7 seconds ago
 Railway Route Between Ukraine, Poland Reopened 20 ..

Railway Route Between Ukraine, Poland Reopened 20 Years After Closure - Border S ..

3 minutes ago
 Four illegal colonies sealed in Faisalabad

Four illegal colonies sealed in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 Robbed items of Rs 190.8m handed over to owners

Robbed items of Rs 190.8m handed over to owners

3 minutes ago
 Derelict Historical Building Collapses in Istanbul

Derelict Historical Building Collapses in Istanbul

3 minutes ago
 Department of Energy organises workshop on Energy ..

Department of Energy organises workshop on Energy Efficiency Policy for Abu Dhab ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.