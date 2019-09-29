UrduPoint.com
111 Tyre Shops Warned, 23 Challaned Over Dengue Larvae

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 04:00 PM

KHANEWAL, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) ::Dengue surveillance teams issued notices to 111 tyre shops, challaned 23 while got registered cases against four scrap shops during ongoing campaign in the district.

This was said by Focal Person Dr Bashaam Khalid during a meeting of district emergency committee regarding anti-dengue campaign held here on Sunday which was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry.

Dr Bashaam said that two scrap shop owners had been arrested while daily surveillance of areas was being ensured.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry directed teams to speed up surveillance in the district especially indoor surveillance.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Maria Mumtaz, officers of health, education, district regional transport authority (RTA), environment, agriculture and others were also present.

