111 vehicles fined for tinted glasses, fancy number plates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 111 vehicles on Tuesday during a drive against vehicles having tinted glasses and fancy number plates.

The drive was supervised by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain and Superintendent of Police (SP) (Traffic) Muhamad Sarfaraz Virk, following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ul Rehman.

Special squads have been constituted for the purpose which have also been directed to remove tinted glasses from vehicles.

SSP (Traffic) Syed Karrar Hussain and SP (Traffic) Muhammad Sarfaraz Vrik conducted operation themselves for three hours in sector G-8 last day and fined 111 vehicles over various violations.

As many as 43 vehicles were fined for having tinted glasses, 41 for having fancy number plates, 20 for parking issues and seven for violations of miscellaneous nature.

SSP (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain has appealed people to avoid using tinted glasses and follow traffic rules to ensure safe road environment in the city.

He has also ordered to check every violation and issue violation ticket to every violator. "The elimination of VIP culture and equal application of law are our main objectives which would be achieved at every cost," he maintained.

He also directed his staff to continue education campaign and inculcate traffic sense among the road users along with the enforcement of law.

He also stressed the need to bridge the gap between police and public through friendly behaviour.

The SSP (Traffic) said the campaign would remain continue in the coming days. He has also appealed the citizens to cooperate showing a responsible behaviour.