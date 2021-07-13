UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

111 Vehicles Fined For Tinted Glasses, Fancy Number Plates

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 09:17 PM

111 vehicles fined for tinted glasses, fancy number plates

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 111 vehicles on Tuesday during a drive against vehicles having tinted glasses and fancy number plates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 111 vehicles on Tuesday during a drive against vehicles having tinted glasses and fancy number plates.

The drive was supervised by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain and Superintendent of Police (SP) (Traffic) Muhamad Sarfaraz Virk, following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ul Rehman.

Special squads have been constituted for the purpose which have also been directed to remove tinted glasses from vehicles.

SSP (Traffic) Syed Karrar Hussain and SP (Traffic) Muhammad Sarfaraz Vrik conducted operation themselves for three hours in sector G-8 last day and fined 111 vehicles over various violations.

As many as 43 vehicles were fined for having tinted glasses, 41 for having fancy number plates, 20 for parking issues and seven for violations of miscellaneous nature.

SSP (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain has appealed people to avoid using tinted glasses and follow traffic rules to ensure safe road environment in the city.

He has also ordered to check every violation and issue violation ticket to every violator. "The elimination of VIP culture and equal application of law are our main objectives which would be achieved at every cost," he maintained.

He also directed his staff to continue education campaign and inculcate traffic sense among the road users along with the enforcement of law.

He also stressed the need to bridge the gap between police and public through friendly behaviour.

The SSP (Traffic) said the campaign would remain continue in the coming days. He has also appealed the citizens to cooperate showing a responsible behaviour.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Education Vehicles Road Traffic From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Northwest Hospital arranges mobile Covid vaccinati ..

42 seconds ago

Sorrow sweeps Iraq city as 64 die in fire at Covid ..

46 seconds ago

COVID-19 claims eight more patients, infects 1,201 ..

5 minutes ago

Two US Police Officers Hospitalized After Baltimor ..

5 minutes ago

CTP devise plan to maintain traffic flow en route ..

5 minutes ago

Scotland prepares to reopen but not as much as Eng ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.