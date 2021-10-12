1110 dengue patients discharge after recovery

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 1191 confirmed dengue cases have so far been brought to the allied hospitals of the city, out of which 1110 were discharged after recovery while 101 more positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

This was stated by the District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood here Tuesday.

He said that presently 106 dengue patients were under treatment in Holy Family Hospital (HFH)out of which 38 were tested positive, ten positive out of 15 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH) and 33 confirmed cases out of the total 44 admitted in District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ)," he added.

To date, the HFH had registered 789 positive cases of dengue fever, DHQ registered 134 while 268 confirmed patients were registered with Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH). Dr Sajjad added.

Dr Sajjad Informed that out of the total confirmed cases reported so far 662 belonged to the Rawalpindi district while the of the other districts including the Federal capital area.

He informed that among the 101 new cases reported during the last 24 hours with 12 belonged to the Rawalpindi Cantonment area,14 from Potohar Town,8 from Metropolitan Khan Rawalpindi, one each from Taxila and Gujar while the addresses of the remaining cases were not confirmed yet, "the DCEPC said.

Meanwhile the district health authority under its ongoing anti-dengue drive today sealed one site, issued notices to eight owners, registered FIRs"s against four and imposed a fine of Rs 6000 on violations of dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Similarly, the Rawalpindi Cantonment board during inspection of dengue breeding sites sealed two premises, issued notices to 12 owners, registered FIRs"s against four, and imposed a fine of Rs 12,000 on SOPs violations.

In the same way, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), during inspection of various sites sealed one besides registering FIR against him.