UrduPoint.com

1110 Dengue Patients Discharge After Recovery

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 06:10 PM

1110 dengue patients discharge after recovery

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 1191 confirmed dengue cases have so far been brought to the allied hospitals of the city, out of which 1110 were discharged after recovery while 101 more positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

This was stated by the District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood here Tuesday.

He said that presently 106 dengue patients were under treatment in Holy Family Hospital (HFH)out of which 38 were tested positive, ten positive out of 15 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH) and 33 confirmed cases out of the total 44 admitted in District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ)," he added.

To date, the HFH had registered 789 positive cases of dengue fever, DHQ registered 134 while 268 confirmed patients were registered with Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH). Dr Sajjad added.

Dr Sajjad Informed that out of the total confirmed cases reported so far 662 belonged to the Rawalpindi district while the of the other districts including the Federal capital area.

He informed that among the 101 new cases reported during the last 24 hours with 12 belonged to the Rawalpindi Cantonment area,14 from Potohar Town,8 from Metropolitan Khan Rawalpindi, one each from Taxila and Gujar while the addresses of the remaining cases were not confirmed yet, "the DCEPC said.

Meanwhile the district health authority under its ongoing anti-dengue drive today sealed one site, issued notices to eight owners, registered FIRs"s against four and imposed a fine of Rs 6000 on violations of dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Similarly, the Rawalpindi Cantonment board during inspection of dengue breeding sites sealed two premises, issued notices to 12 owners, registered FIRs"s against four, and imposed a fine of Rs 12,000 on SOPs violations.

In the same way, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), during inspection of various sites sealed one besides registering FIR against him.

Related Topics

Dengue Benazir Bhutto Fine Rawalpindi Same Taxila SITE FIR Family From

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Receives Danish Ambassador t ..

OIC Secretary General Receives Danish Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

10 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP receives ambassadors of several Centra ..

Fujairah CP receives ambassadors of several Central American countries

11 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber, Brazil&#039;s Parana Governor e ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber, Brazil&#039;s Parana Governor explore prospects of trade coop ..

26 minutes ago
 Sharjah CP chairs SEC meeting, directs to develop ..

Sharjah CP chairs SEC meeting, directs to develop Sharjah&#039;s public parking ..

26 minutes ago
 Reach launches &#039;50 Days to Transform 5 Millio ..

Reach launches &#039;50 Days to Transform 5 Million Lives&#039; campaign to help ..

41 minutes ago
 44,228 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

44,228 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.