11,100 Saplings Planted On Both Sides Of Canal

Fri 26th July 2019 | 05:37 PM

11,100 saplings planted on both sides of canal

Under the clean and green monsoon tree plantation campaign, 11,100 saplings have been planted on both sides of the canal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Under the clean and green monsoon tree plantation campaign, 11,100 saplings have been planted on both sides of the canal.

According to the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) sources on Friday, Project Director Canal Road Javed Hamid said that the target of planting saplings had been completed.

He said that from Dharampura to Mughalpura, 1,000 saplings of Jambolan had been planted, 300 plants of Bauhinia variegata (Kachnar) planted from Lalpul to Harbanspura, 2,000 saplings of Palkan from Harbanspura to Jallo, 800 plants of Nishter from Harbanspura to Kheerapul-BRB.

From Dharampura to Ferozpur Road, 500 saplings of Neem and 500 plants of Cassia fistula (Amaltas) have been planted.

As many as 600 Amaltas, 500 mango and 500 of Gulmohar plants have been planted from Ferozpur Road to Jinnah underpass, respectively.

One thousand plants of Amaltas have been planted from Jinnah underpass to Thokar Niaz Baig besides 1,400 plants of Jambolan.

