1,112 'criminals' arrested during August

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The police arrested 1,112 alleged criminals including 463 proclaimed offenders (POs) from different parts of Faisalabad during August 2021.

A spokesman said on Tuesday that the arrested include 58 POs of category A. Others apprehended included 106 gamblers along with bet money of Rs 126,460 during one month.

Similarly, the police arrested 298 drug-traffickers and recovered 63.342-kg charas, 3.963-kg bhukki (poppy dust), 1.68-kg heroin, 2.8-kg opium, 5,904-litre liquor and 400-liter lahan (raw liquor) from their possession in addition to unearthing two distilleries.

The police also arrested 245 illicit weapon-holders and recovered 195 pistols, 14 rifles, 14 repeaters, 9 guns (12-bore), 5 Kalashnikovs, 4 revolvers, 2 daggers and a large number of bullets/cartridges from them during this period, he added.