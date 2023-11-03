1114 sacks of counterfeit agricultural seeds recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The Federal Seed Certification Department on Friday inspected various shops in district Mardan and conducted raids on warehouses of Seed Company recovered huge quantity of counterfeit seeds.

According to official release issued here, the team of Certification department recovered 1114 empty sacks printed with different brands and 38 sacks of unverified seeds being supplied in the market.

The team confiscated the seeds and sealed the godown and registered a case against the warehouse owner.

APP/adi