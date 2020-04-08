11153 cases against violation of section 144 & 263 against hoarding registered in 23 days

The police during its operation from March 16 onwards provided awareness to 78973 citizens and extended help to 82844 citizens in line with the directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastagir, Police department set up 1490 pickets where 87935 vehicles and 194698 motorcycles were checked

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The police during its operation from March 16 onwards provided awareness to 78973 citizens and extended help to 82844 citizens in line with the directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastagir, Police department set up 1490 pickets where 87935 vehicles and 194698 motorcycles were checked.

On these police pickets among 424999 citizens 268894 were released on warning. Surety bonds have been taken from 19205 citizens, whereas in violation of section 144, 11153 FIRs have been registered and 19464 citizens were arrested and among them 9909 citizens have been released on bail.

Action was taken against 2030 shops and 259 restaurants. Likewise, 263 cases have been registered registered against hoarding and legal action has been taken against 309 violators in this regard whereas 235 accused have been arrested and 105 accused have been released on bail.

During last 24 hours action was taken against hoarding; 5 cases have been registered and legal action has been taken against 07 accused.

Police teams during duty gave awareness of coronavirus to 6342 citizens and provided help to 2897 citizens.

IG Punjab Shoaib Dastagir stressed upon regional and district police chiefs to speed up action against violators and sought report on daily basis.

He directed that officials deputed in field should follow precautionary measures in the wake ofCorona outbreak and work in collaboration with concerned departments to contain the infectious disease.