UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11153 Cases Against Violation Of Section 144 & 263 Against Hoarding Registered In 23 Days

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 09:29 PM

11153 cases against violation of section 144 & 263 against hoarding registered in 23 days

The police during its operation from March 16 onwards provided awareness to 78973 citizens and extended help to 82844 citizens in line with the directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastagir, Police department set up 1490 pickets where 87935 vehicles and 194698 motorcycles were checked

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The police during its operation from March 16 onwards provided awareness to 78973 citizens and extended help to 82844 citizens in line with the directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastagir, Police department set up 1490 pickets where 87935 vehicles and 194698 motorcycles were checked.

On these police pickets among 424999 citizens 268894 were released on warning. Surety bonds have been taken from 19205 citizens, whereas in violation of section 144, 11153 FIRs have been registered and 19464 citizens were arrested and among them 9909 citizens have been released on bail.

Action was taken against 2030 shops and 259 restaurants. Likewise, 263 cases have been registered registered against hoarding and legal action has been taken against 309 violators in this regard whereas 235 accused have been arrested and 105 accused have been released on bail.

During last 24 hours action was taken against hoarding; 5 cases have been registered and legal action has been taken against 07 accused.

Police teams during duty gave awareness of coronavirus to 6342 citizens and provided help to 2897 citizens.

IG Punjab Shoaib Dastagir stressed upon regional and district police chiefs to speed up action against violators and sought report on daily basis.

He directed that officials deputed in field should follow precautionary measures in the wake ofCorona outbreak and work in collaboration with concerned departments to contain the infectious disease.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Vehicles March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fujairah Welfare Association donates AED2 million ..

15 minutes ago

Belgium announces 205 COVID-19 deaths

15 minutes ago

University of Sindh procurement committee meets on ..

1 minute ago

Slovak President Appoints Ivan Korcok as Country's ..

1 minute ago

Air Canada to rehire 16,500 workers laid off due t ..

1 minute ago

Transgender association demands relief in operatio ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.