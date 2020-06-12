UrduPoint.com
1116 Kiln Owners Arrested, 246 Kilns Sealed Under Child Labour Act: Ansar Majeed

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 10:37 PM

1116 kiln owners arrested, 246 kilns sealed under Child Labour Act: Ansar Majeed

Punjab Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan said on Friday the labour department inspection teams arrested 1116 kiln owners and got cases registered against them besides sealing 246 kilns under the Child Labour Act

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan said on Friday the labour department inspection teams arrested 1116 kiln owners and got cases registered against them besides sealing 246 kilns under the Child Labour Act.

In a message on International Day Against Child Labour, he said that a comprehensive survey on child labour conducted by the Punjab government in collaboration with UNICEF would be completed in a few months, adding the survey on child labour would be helpful in preventing child labour across the province.

The minister said that depriving innocent teenagers of their right to education and forcing them to do labour was a serious crime. He said that national institutions as well as society should play their role in educating child labour victims.

Ansar Majeed said "Today is a day to end child labor and secure thefuture of innocent children." The government has enacted strict andrecord-breaking legislation against child labor, he added.

