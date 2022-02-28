UrduPoint.com

11,160 Bikers Fined During Last Two Month For Riding Without Helmets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2022 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued 11,160 tickets to motorcyclists who ride bikes without helmets.

A police spokesman said that ITP is endeavoring to maintain exemplary traffic system in the city and check those involved in negligence on roads.

SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal has appreciated this performance and said that vigorous campaign of ITP had been launched as per directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younis to create awareness among citizens about traffic rules.

As per directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younis, he said that ITP personnel has been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said that ITP is utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public.

The personnel of the force issue traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people, the SSP (Traffic) maintained. He appealed the parents not to allow their underage children to drive bikes.

