11,164 COVID-19 patients recovered in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :More than 11164 COVID-19 patients have been recovered so far while 734 were reported died in the district.

According to data shared by the district administration here Friday,81,089 C virus suspects have been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 12,162 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 11,164 discharged after recovery.

The administration informed that results of 519 people were awaited while 68,902 were tested negative.

"Presently 28 C virus confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the district including 5 belonged to Rawal Town,10 Potahar town,8 Rawalpindi cantt and one from Gujar khan,Taxila,Khutta,Murree and Kalar Syeda each," he said.

He said 398 patients were quarantined in isolation at homes while two were diedduring last 24 hours.