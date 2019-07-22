UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1119 Candidates Qualify For Psychological Test Of PMS Posts

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 09:43 PM

1119 candidates qualify for psychological test of PMS posts

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (PSC) here Monday announced result of Provincial Management Service (PMS) Officers (BPS-17) by declaring 1119 candidates qualified in the written portion of competitive examination and summoned for further psychological test and viva voice for their eligibility in all respect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (PSC) here Monday announced result of Provincial Management Service (PMS) Officers (BPS-17) by declaring 1119 candidates qualified in the written portion of competitive examination and summoned for further psychological test and viva voice for their eligibility in all respect.

In a notification issued here by KP PSC stated that a total 20962 applications were received against 127 posts of PMS Officer (BPS-17) for competitive examination. Out of which 5074 candidates have appeared in the examination and 1119 candidates have declared pass, notification concluded.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa KPPSC All

Recent Stories

Rare footage of Brazil tribe threatened by loggers ..

44 seconds ago

DR Congo health minister resigns after replaced as ..

45 seconds ago

Kenya's finance minister arrested on graft charges ..

48 seconds ago

Astronomers decode Milky Way's violent birth

51 seconds ago

Sri Lanka's Malinga to quit ODIs after first Bangl ..

16 minutes ago

Spain's Sanchez seeks backing to remain in power

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.