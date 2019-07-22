1119 candidates qualify for psychological test of PMS posts

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (PSC) here Monday announced result of Provincial Management Service (PMS) Officers (BPS-17) by declaring 1119 candidates qualified in the written portion of competitive examination and summoned for further psychological test and viva voice for their eligibility in all respect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (PSC) here Monday announced result of Provincial Management Service (PMS) Officers (BPS-17) by declaring 1119 candidates qualified in the written portion of competitive examination and summoned for further psychological test and viva voice for their eligibility in all respect.

In a notification issued here by KP PSC stated that a total 20962 applications were received against 127 posts of PMS Officer (BPS-17) for competitive examination. Out of which 5074 candidates have appeared in the examination and 1119 candidates have declared pass, notification concluded.