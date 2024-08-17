111,912 Arrested Across Province Over Electricity Theft
As many as 111,912 people involved in electricity theft have been arrested across the province, including Lahore, according to a Punjab police spokesperson
A total of 122,166 cases have been registered against those involved in electricity theft.
Challan have been submitted for 85,547 cases, and recoveries amounting to Rs 5.22 billion have been made from suspects who caused losses to the national treasury.
In the provincial capital, Lahore, the crackdown led to the arrest of 38,410 power thieves. A total of 38,403 cases were registered, and challans for 19,705 cases submitted. Recoveries of Rs 1.81 billion were made from the power thieves.
