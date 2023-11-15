Open Menu

112 Abandoned Children Taken Into Protective Custody: CP&WB

On the special directives of Chairperson Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Punjab Sarah Ahmed, the Child Protection Bureau Rawalpindi's Rescue Operation team has taken 112 destitute and neglected children into protective custody during the months of October and November so far

Additionally, 13 cases have been filed against such elements, and the mafia who were involved in compelling children for begging has also been arrested.

District Officer Ali Abid Naqvi expressed these views while discussing the bureau's presence, performance, and activities here on Wednesday.

He further stated that children taken into protective custody were not only begging on the streets of Rawalpindi city but were also being exploited for begging in alleys and well-known commercial centers.

Out of the children taken into protective custody, 45 were begging, 32 were collecting paper and trash, 26 were engaged in selling various items, and 9 were taken into custody due to involvement in other undesirable activities, he added.

Naqvi explained that a daily schedule is being followed for taking begging children into protective custody.

From January of the current year until now, a total of 788 children have been taken into protective custody from Rawalpindi.

Currently, 71 children are present in the custody of the Child Protection Bureau Rawalpindi, where they are being provided with complete protection, residence, food, clothing, education, religious education, psychological and medical facilities, and recreational activities.

