Open Menu

112 Children Taken Into Custody During Last Two Months

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2023 | 08:30 PM

112 children taken into custody during last two months

The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Rawalpindi had taken 112 neglected children into protective custody during October and November

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Rawalpindi had taken 112 neglected children into protective custody during October and November.

District Officer CPWB Rawalpindi Ali Abid Naqvi said that on the instructions of Chairperson Sara Ahmed, the rescue operation team filed 13 cases against the anti-social elements and mafia who used children in begging activities.

He further said that the children taken into protective custody were used to begging in the streets, intersections and prominent commercial centres of Rawalpindi city and were also involved in other such heinous activities.

Out of the children taken into protective custody, 45 children were involved in begging, 32 children were collecting paper and garbage, 26 children were begging under the guise of selling various items and nine children were being used in other undesirable activities.

Ali Abid Naqvi said that rescue operations were continued daily as per the schedule to take the beggar children into protective custody.

According to the district officer, since January this year, a total of 788 children have been taken into protective custody from Rawalpindi.

He added that presently 71 children were under CPWB Rawalpindi Centre custody and were provided the educational, psychological, medical and recreational facilities.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi January October November From

Recent Stories

Pakistan agricultural sector has enormous opportun ..

Pakistan agricultural sector has enormous opportunities for investors

11 minutes ago
 DC seals brick kiln, imposes Rs 500,000 fine

DC seals brick kiln, imposes Rs 500,000 fine

11 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi seeks private meeting with husband

Bushra Bibi seeks private meeting with husband

11 minutes ago
 Cabinet approves levy of 40 % tax on banks’ wind ..

Cabinet approves levy of 40 % tax on banks’ windfall profit earned during 2021 ..

16 minutes ago
 KU inks MoUs with SECMC, PPL to expand academia-in ..

KU inks MoUs with SECMC, PPL to expand academia-industry collaboration

5 minutes ago
 Three abducted in Wah

Three abducted in Wah

16 minutes ago
Maulana Fazlur Rehman condoles demise of CM KP

Maulana Fazlur Rehman condoles demise of CM KP

16 minutes ago
 IHC bounds lawyers to wear black gowns in court pr ..

IHC bounds lawyers to wear black gowns in court proceedings

16 minutes ago
 Pak cueists grab silver, bronze medals in World Sn ..

Pak cueists grab silver, bronze medals in World Snooker C’ship

16 minutes ago
 Climate dialogue Peshawar seeks shared action plan ..

Climate dialogue Peshawar seeks shared action plan to address environmental chan ..

23 minutes ago
 PPP to contest election on its performance: Gilani

PPP to contest election on its performance: Gilani

10 minutes ago
 Dr Kausar Abdullah stresses need to control enviro ..

Dr Kausar Abdullah stresses need to control environmental pollution

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan