112 COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 08:10 PM

112 COVID-19 positive cases reported in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Around 273 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the 26 quarantine facilities of the district,out of which 112 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations(DPR)Punjab, 15 more COVID-19 suspects were brought to different hospitals of the district on Sunday , raising the number of suspects to 273.

The DPR said that 457 suspected coronavirus people have been quarantined as a precautionary measure including 411 were quarantined at homes,11 confirmed cases in isolation while 32 were quarantined at various location of the district.

"Presently 101 people having positive results were under treatment at different facilities,11 were discharged after recovery while four were died in Rawalpindi ,"he added.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Capt.(retd) Anwar ul Haq advised the citizens to stay at home and follow safety measures issued by the government.

