112 Illegally Staying Foreigners Held; 235,237 Afghan Returned Home Via KP

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2023 | 11:50 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police arrested 112 illegally staying Afghans in different crackdowns and shifted them to holding centres for repatriation to their own country.

According to a report of the Home Department, these illegally staying foreigners would be sent back after screening and fulfillment of other legal formalities, adding that the number of those who had been repatriated after the arrest has reached to 993.

As many as 2,668 Afghan citizens returned to their country via Torkham the other day, it said and added that these included 729 men, 652 women and 1175 children from 560 families.

So far, 231,452 Afghans including 21,562 families have returned via Torkham and 3,365 from Anguar Adda and 419 via Kharlachi, the report said.

The number of people voluntarily returned through the three routes of the province had increased to 235,237, the Home Department said.

