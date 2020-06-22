UrduPoint.com
112 More Corona Cases Recorded In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 10:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :About 112 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 9587 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 94,078 people were screened for the virus till June 22, out of which 112 more were reported positive.

As many as 3670 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 104 deaths were reported due to the deadly virus in the province.

