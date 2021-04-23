112 more reported positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :About 112 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 21477 in Balochistan on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 708802 people were screened for the virus till April 23 out of which 112 more were reported positive.

As many as 20105 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 230 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.