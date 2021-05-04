UrduPoint.com
112 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 11:40 PM

112 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :About 112 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 22776 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health DirectorateCell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 733096 people were screened for the virus till May 4 out of which 112 more were reported positive.

As many as 21150 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 239 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

