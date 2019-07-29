UrduPoint.com
112 Power Pilferers Caught In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 09:29 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) during an operation, caught 112 power pilferers in South Punjab, Mepco official said on Monday.

Mepco teams accompanying by task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 200,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A fine of over Rs 3.025 million was imposed on power pilferers while FIRs were got registered against nine of them on the charges of tampering meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Your Thoughts and Comments

