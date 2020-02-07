112 power pilferers caught in Multan

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) teams caught 112 power pilferers during separate raids throughout the South Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) teams caught 112 power pilferers during separate raids throughout the South Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Friday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 230,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 4.2 million was imposed as fine to power pilferers over tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.