112 Power-pilferers Caught In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 06:23 PM

The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 112 power-pilferers in separate operations throughout south Punjab in a day, an official said on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 112 power-pilferers in separate operations throughout south Punjab in a day, an official said on Friday.

Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 132,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.1 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers. The pilferers were involved in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

More Stories From Pakistan

