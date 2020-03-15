112 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 112 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Sunday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 125,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs two million was imposed as fine to power pilferers while FIRs were registered against five of them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.