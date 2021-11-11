UrduPoint.com

112 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 112 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab, said MEPCO official on Thursday

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 164,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.7 million fine was imposed on them while FIRs were registered two of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash,A spokesman added.

