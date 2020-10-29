112 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 112 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 112 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 116,000 units.

A sum of Rs 1.9 million was imposed as fine to power pilferers involved in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.