112 Processions Of Ashura Conclude Peacefully In Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2022 | 09:10 PM

112 processions of Ashura conclude peacefully in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :All processions of 10th Muharram-ul-Haram concluded peacefully in Bahawalpur on Tuesday.

According to District Police Officer Bahawalpur Ibadat Nisar, 112 processions were taken out in Bahawalpur district including 5 each of category A and category B.

As many as 33 Majalis were also held in the district.

More than 2000 police personnel in addition to 1500 volunteers performed duties at Majalis and processions. The routes of processions were technically swept and CCTV cameras, walk-through gates, and metal detectors were used to keep the premises of Majalis and processions secure.

DPO visited various areas of the district to inspect security arrangements.

