112 processions of Ashura Moharram-ul-Haram concluded peacefully in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :All the processions of the 10th Moharram-ul-Haram concluded peacefully in Bahawalpur.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar visited the concluding point of Ashura processions near Multani Gate, Old Sabzi Mandi.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa and District Police Officer Bahawalpur Syed Muhammad Abbas were also present on the occasion. ACS South Punjab expressed satisfaction with security and other arrangements.

DPO Bahawalpur told that a total of 112 processions were taken out in the Bahawalpur district on Ashura, of which 5 each were of category A and category B.

As many as 32 Majalis were also held including one of category A. He told that more than 3000 police personnel, Rangers, and volunteers provided security to these Majalis and processions.

A three-tier security plan was implemented and Dolphin Squad, Elite Force, and Eagle Squad patrolled to provide security. Snipers were deployed at building around procession routes. The DPO office has set up a control room for prompt communication and response.