BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :At least 112 processions of Youm-e-Ashura concluded peacefully in Bahawalpur district today. According to District Police Officer Bahawalpur Sohaib Ashraf, 5 of these processions were of category A and category B also, while 102 processions were of category C. Total 33 Majalis were held today, including one of category B and 32 of category C.

He said that as many as 2150 police personnel and 1870 volunteers were deployed on security.

The main procession was taken out from Shia Jamia Masjid Chah Fateh Khan Bazar which concluded at Markazi Karbala Model Town B after passing through Machli Bazar, Multani Gate and Old Sabzi Mandi.

Other major processions were taken out from Hussaini Chowk, Shahdara and Shahi Bazar. The routes of processions were technically swept and CCTV cameras and drones were used for monitoring. Walk-through gates, metal detectors and barb wires were used to secure the areas of processions and Majalis. Snipers were placed at the rooftops along the routes of processions. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry and Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak visited various places to check security arrangements.