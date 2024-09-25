112 properties sealed in LDA mega operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Under the LDA director general directions, the Town Planning Wing conducted operations in various areas of the city on Wednesday and sealed 112 properties.

According to a spokesman for the authority, 65 properties were sealed during operations on Jail Road, Hamdard Chowk Township, Khayaban-e-Firdousi, and surrounding areas.

Earlier, 47 properties were sealed during operations in Sabzazar, Shadman, Wahdat Road, and Tolinton Market. These properties included hospitals, clinics, banks, grocery stores, renowned brands, schools, offices, bakeries, private banks, and other properties. The operation was supervised by Chief Town Planner-I Asaduz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner-II Azhar Ali.

Multiple notices were issued to the properties before the operation.