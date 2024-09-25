112 Properties Sealed In LDA Mega Operation
Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Under the LDA director general directions, the Town Planning Wing conducted operations in various areas of the city on Wednesday and sealed 112 properties.
According to a spokesman for the authority, 65 properties were sealed during operations on Jail Road, Hamdard Chowk Township, Khayaban-e-Firdousi, and surrounding areas.
Earlier, 47 properties were sealed during operations in Sabzazar, Shadman, Wahdat Road, and Tolinton Market. These properties included hospitals, clinics, banks, grocery stores, renowned brands, schools, offices, bakeries, private banks, and other properties. The operation was supervised by Chief Town Planner-I Asaduz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner-II Azhar Ali.
Multiple notices were issued to the properties before the operation.
Recent Stories
Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era with the Haismart App
U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..
PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..
Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making figure; His great sacrifice for ..
IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Shehbaz
PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt trap ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PILDAT calls out regulatory gaps in political finance, urges reforms in latest report2 minutes ago
-
PM address at SDG Moment 2024: a clarion call for global unity against pressing challenges2 minutes ago
-
IFA shuts down ketchup unit, seizes 1,900 kg of adulterated sauces2 minutes ago
-
Havaldar Naasir laid to rest with military honours2 minutes ago
-
FESCO redress 1,049 complaints in open courts12 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad involves with citizens under open door policy12 minutes ago
-
No notification issued regarding appointment of new CJP: Law Ministry22 minutes ago
-
DC chairs review meeting on monthly performance22 minutes ago
-
Three drug traffickers held32 minutes ago
-
Int'l conference on 'Endangered Languages' begins at AIOU32 minutes ago
-
CS GB chairs meeting on 'Mental Health & Suicide Prevention'32 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for harassing women on road32 minutes ago