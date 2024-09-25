Open Menu

112 Properties Sealed In LDA Mega Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2024 | 06:00 PM

112 properties sealed in LDA mega operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Under the LDA director general directions, the Town Planning Wing conducted operations in various areas of the city on Wednesday and sealed 112 properties.

According to a spokesman for the authority, 65 properties were sealed during operations on Jail Road, Hamdard Chowk Township, Khayaban-e-Firdousi, and surrounding areas.

Earlier, 47 properties were sealed during operations in Sabzazar, Shadman, Wahdat Road, and Tolinton Market. These properties included hospitals, clinics, banks, grocery stores, renowned brands, schools, offices, bakeries, private banks, and other properties. The operation was supervised by Chief Town Planner-I Asaduz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner-II Azhar Ali.

Multiple notices were issued to the properties before the operation.

Related Topics

Jail Road Azhar Ali Market

Recent Stories

Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era ..

Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era with the Haismart App

14 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits ..

U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..

2 hours ago
 PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia as ..

PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..

2 hours ago
 Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making fig ..

Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making figure; His great sacrifice for ..

3 hours ago
 IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Sh ..

IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Shehbaz

5 hours ago
 PM urges developed nations to assist developing co ..

PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt trap ..

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajecto ..

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah

1 day ago
 PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP ..

PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday

1 day ago
 Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable deve ..

Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif

1 day ago
 U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate ..

U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan