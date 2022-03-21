112 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering, encroachments

District administration Peshawar has arrested 112 shopkeepers during a crackdown against profiteers and the encroachment mafia during the last three days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 112 shopkeepers during a crackdown against profiteers and the encroachment mafia during the last three days.

District administration Peshawar has carried out operations against profiteers and those erecting encroachments outside their shops and arrested shopkeepers, said a press release issued here on Monday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shafiullah Khan, the officers of district administration conducted raids in the interior city, Hayatabad, Kohat Road, Ring Road, Charsadda Road, Dilzak Road, University Road, G.

T. Road, Pajgi Road and bazaars of other localities and collectively arrested 112 shopkeepers for profiteering and erecting encroachments outside their shops.

The arrested shopkeepers include fruit & vegetable sellers, bakers, butchers, milkmen, grocers, encroachers and others.

Deputy Commissioner has directed all officers of the district administration to conduct consecutive and random inspection of bazaars across the district to take action against profiteers and encroachment mafia.