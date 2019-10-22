11200 grams heroin seized , lady smuggler arrested in Kohat

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 09:16 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Police have foiled smuggling bid and seized 11200 grams high quality heroin being smuggled from Khyber to Karachi via Indus Highway.

According to details, District Police Officer Wahid Mahmood on tip off constituted special team led by ASP Saddar Police Station Daniyal Ahmed , SHO Mohammad Riaz and other policemen.

The team started rigorous inspection of vehicles on Kohat Indus Highway near tunnel toll plaza.

During search they intercepted passenger coach and seized heroin from lady smuggler, who was member of inter-provincial drug smuggler gang.

The lady smuggler was shifted to police station for further investigation.

