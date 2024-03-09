Open Menu

112,000 Relief Hampers Delivered Across Lahore Division: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2024 | 08:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa said on Saturday that over 112,000 relief hampers, as part of the 'Negahban Ramzan Programme', had been delivered directly to households throughout Lahore division.

In a statement issued here, he provided a comprehensive update about the relief hampers' distribution. He highlighted that 63,186 hampers were delivered at the doorsteps of eligible beneficiaries in Lahore city.

Commissioner Randhawa said that in Sheikhupura district, 21,008 households received the Negahban Ramzan Package, while 4,228 hampers were delivered in Nankana Sahib and 2,352 in Kasur under the initiative.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's proactive directives were ensuring efficient and timely delivery of essential items to eligible recipients.

The commissioner highlighted the meticulous verification process, guaranteeing accuracy and transparency in the distribution of the Neghaban Ramzan Package. The ongoing verification process is approaching completion, with data uploads in progress. The delivery operations continue with steadfast commitment and efficiency, extending crucial assistance to those in need.

